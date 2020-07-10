1/
Caroline "Susie" Schlegel
ANGOLA -- Caroline "Susie" Schlegel passed away April 2020. She was born March 1946.

She is survived by her son, James Wilkinson; and daughter-in-law, Sheila Wilkinson, of Angola, Indiana. She is also survived by a sister, Pauline, of Mt. Pleasant, and a brother, Cleo, of Hubbardston; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Louis "Jim" Schlegel, and her mother, Verna (Pollard) Cotter.

A small get together will take place at 1 p.m., July 18, at the Lutheran Church in Remus, with graveside services afterwards, at Decker Cemetery in Blanchard, Michigan.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
01:00 PM
Lutheran Church in Remus
July 8, 2020
sorry to hear of Susie passing went to school with her
carl and chis green
Classmate
July 4, 2020
Rest in peace cousin Susie
Peter Meier
Family
