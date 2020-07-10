ANGOLA -- Caroline "Susie" Schlegel passed away April 2020. She was born March 1946.

She is survived by her son, James Wilkinson; and daughter-in-law, Sheila Wilkinson, of Angola, Indiana. She is also survived by a sister, Pauline, of Mt. Pleasant, and a brother, Cleo, of Hubbardston; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Louis "Jim" Schlegel, and her mother, Verna (Pollard) Cotter.

A small get together will take place at 1 p.m., July 18, at the Lutheran Church in Remus, with graveside services afterwards, at Decker Cemetery in Blanchard, Michigan.