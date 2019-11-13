BIG RAPIDS -- Catherine Josephine (Spry) Armstrong, 72, of Big Rapids, passed peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 10, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

She was born on Sept. 4, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Charles (Bill) and Lillian Spry. In her early 20s, she moved to Michigan with her young family. After raising her two children and working various jobs, she eventually retired from the Mecosta County courthouse in 2009, after 22 years of service.

Among her many joys, she enjoyed bowling with her league girls, gardening, sewing, line-dancing back in the day and especially spending time with her grandchildren, who were the apples of her eye. She was a classy lady with a zeal for life and an infectious laugh. Her capacity for unconditional love was boundless.

She will be greatly missed by those she left behind. She is survived by her daughter, Jodie (Armstrong) Nunn, of Morley; son, William Armstrong, of Big Rapids; "adopted" daughter, Andrea (Decker) Nykamp, of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren, Lilly Nunn, of Ann Arbor, Nyssa Armstrong, of Port Townsend, Washington and Will Gregg, of Lansing; sister, Sharon (Nelson) Smith, of Wentzville, Missouri; brother, James (Nancy) Spry, of Oskaloosa, Iowa; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Kenneth Carter; and grandson, Maxwell Nunn.

Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home. Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Rest in peace, beautiful soul, until we meet again.