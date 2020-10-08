1/1
Cathy Fountain
BIG RAPIDS — Cathy Fountain, 59, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 26, 1961, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Robert and Bettie (Henderson) Entsminger.

Cathy attended St. Peter's Lutheran School and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1980.

For many years, Cathy was a bus driver for Big Rapids Public Schools and a Mecosta County 4H group leader. She enjoyed her horses and dogs, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In 2000, Cathy married Jim Fountain, who survives. She also is survived by three sons and one daughter, Todd (Nikki) Schuberg, of Rodney, David (Brooke Thompson) Schuberg, of Chippewa Lake, Robert Fountain, of Big Rapids, and Emily (Chris) Krukowski, of Paris; grandchildren, Makenzie, Jaycee, Tyler, Hunter and Case; her two sisters, Debbie (Shawn) Waddell and Pam Reyers; her mother and father-in-law, Kathy and Doug Post; her sister-in-law, Heather Westbrook; many nieces and nephews; several friends at Youngs Lake Campground; and her beloved dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Mike Reyers.

Per Cathy's request, no public services are scheduled.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for Spectrum Health Hospice. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
(231) 796-8628
