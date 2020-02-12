BIG RAPIDS -- Cathy Marie Cady, 60, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes.

She was born a preemie in one of the first incubators at Big Rapids Community Hospital.

Born with Cerebral Palsy, she persevered through physical challenges and used medical devices throughout her life with day-to-day activities. She had a great deal of self-determination and completed her education and succeeded in living life on her own terms independently.

She relied on the Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority public transportation with functional life skills, such as shopping, doctors' appointments and taking her cat to Dr. Gilbert's. She was appreciative of the recent transit millage that improved her quality of life and her ability to attend evening activities.

Cathy loved to cook and won first place at the Mecosta County Fair for her well-known banana bread. Her favorites included country music, singing, fishing, living by the water and taking care of her beloved cats as they brought her much joy and happiness. Her prized possession -- her bible -- gave her hope, love, strength and peace and she read it daily. She also attended church services at many local congregations.

Cathy was the daughter of George (preceded in death) and Edith Cady, who survives.

Also, surviving are her brothers, Larry (Joann) Adams, of Reed City; and Gary Adams, of Florida; two sisters, Connie Randle-Morcom (Ray Stockdale), of Big Rapids, and Julie (Kevin) Barttelt, of Chelsea; stepbrother, Brian (Tina) Cady; stepsisters, Cindy (Jim) Cornell, of Big Rapids, Debra (Steve preceded in death) Wright, of Paris, Jackie (Steven) Jensen, of Rodney, Brenda (Don) Griffith, of Big Rapids, Faye (Daryl) Young, of Big Rapids, and Karen Cady, of Hersey; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; cousins; extended family; and friends.

A private graveside memorial service will be at a later date at Pine Plains Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ARC of Mecosta County at arcofmecostacounty.com.

Share memories and condolences at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.