BIG RAPIDS -- Celena Valerie (Mulder) McKinley, 52, of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.

She was born March 21, 1967, in Muskegon, the daughter of Kenneth and Christine (Young) Parrish. In 1985, Celena graduated from Grant High School, and then earned her Associates Degree from Mid-Michigan College.

Celena worked as a phlebotomist for Quest Diagnostics in White Cloud. She loved quilting, painting, gardening and being with her family, but especially enjoyed spending time with her grandson.

Celena is survived by her husband, Jim McKinley; her daughters, Rachel Mulder and husband Jackson Jensen, and Sara Mulder; her son, Jacob Mulder; her parents; her grandson, Colton Mulder; her brother, Shane Parrish; and her stepson, Jared McKinley.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Celena's life will take place from 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the , with envelopes available at the funeral home.

