REED CITY -- Charlene Kay DeCou passed away on Aug. 25, 2019, at 82.

She was born in Reed City to Stanley and Myrtle (Shanahan) Toman.

She was a graduate of Samis School, Chase District No. 3, Reed City High School, graduating with the class of 1954, and the University of Michigan, receiving a bachelor of education degree in 1958.

Charlene was employed as a teacher by Hancock Public Schools in Hancock and by Reed City Area Public Schools.

In 1958, James Easton and Charlene were married. Their children are Christa Easton (daughter, Wren Reardon) and Lael Easton (husband, Ted Askwith, and their son, Seamus Askwith).

Other beloved family members surviving are her brother and his wife, Tharell and Marilyn Toman, along with their four children and their spouses. Charlene was an especially beloved aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Many family members brought joy to Charlene's life. Among those surviving are stepchildren, Dan and Alecia DeCou, Debbie and Kevin Labuhn, Laurie and Steven Krause and their children; sister-in-law, Donna Meninga and her family; brother-in-law, Erve Easton and his wife, June; aunt, Jonice Shanahan, and her son, John; very special cousin, Dorethea Cousineau; and (unofficial) adopted son, Tim Hinken and his family.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, the Rev. Walter Easton and his wife Selma; husband, James Easton; husband, Robert Brinker; husband, Laurence DeCou; stepson, Jack Brinker; brother-in-law, the Rev. Alva Easton; and his wife, Virginia Easton.

Charlene had a kind and generous spirit and will be greatly missed in her family and community. With her loving heart, humble intelligence and quiet grace, she was a role model for many people. She loved hot fudge sundaes, puns, horses, chocolate, wildflowers, the color blue and the call of the loons on the lake.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Reed City United Methodist Church. There will be visitation at 10 a.m. and a luncheon at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Reed City United Methodist Church.