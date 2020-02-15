Charlene M. Ferguson (1941 - 2020)
REED CITY -- Charlene M. Ferguson, 78, of Reed City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Reed City Fields Assisted Living apartments.

She was born July 9, 1941, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Henry and Charlotte (Van Orman) Schohl, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1959. For 20 years, Charlene worked at the Stanwood Post Office, serving for the last 10 years as postmaster.

Charlene is survived by her children, Kassie (Dean) Schmidt, Scott (Brenda) Ferguson and Daniel (Denna) Ferguson; three grandchildren, Kerby, Deion (AJ) and Sienna; her siblings, Bud (Jo) Schohl, Eileen Brady, Richard (Kris) Schohl, Marie (Don) Cross and Kay Freeland; brother-in-law, Al Mosher; sister-in-law, Fay Randall; and many nieces and nephews.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Hank Schohl, Violet Elliot, Tom Schohl, Shirley Buist, Patricia Mosher and Jack Randall.

Memorial services for Charlene will be held this spring, and her remains will be laid to rest with her family in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Big Rapids. Memorial contributions in her name may be made for Hospice of Michigan.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Feb. 15, 2020
