BIG RAPIDS -- Charles D. "Chuck" Spaulding, 76, of Big Rapids, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Brook of Big Rapids.

He was born May 29, 1943, in Holtville, California, the son of John and Constance (Bawcom) Spaulding. Chuck spent most of his childhood in Louisiana and graduated from Neville High School in 1960. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving two tours in Vietnam. Chuck was honorably discharged after 22 years, retiring as a command sergeant major and commissioned as a captain in the reserve. During this time, he was highly decorated, earning numerous medals for his devotion to his country.

On May 30, 1964, Chuck married Inge Ertl in Austria, and together they raised their daughter all over the world throughout his military career. After retiring from the service, Chuck attended Northeast Louisiana University and achieved his PhD in healthcare administration. He then began his next career, as a professor of pharmacy at Ferris State University in 1988. He retired in 2005.

Chuck was involved in various organizations. He joined the Masons while he was stationed overseas. He was a lifetime member of the Crisp Point Lighthouse Historical Society, a member of the Big Rapids Eagles Aerie No. 2535, the American Legion in Florida and the .

Chuck enjoyed traveling -- especially touring in their motor home -- as well as skiing and boating. He also participated in triathlons, country dancing and enjoyed playing card games.

Chuck was a fighter, overcoming many hardships with his health. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Chuck is survived by his wife of 55 years, Inge Spaulding, of Big Rapids; his daughter, Karen (fiance John Kuikstra), of Big Rapids; two siblings, Craig (William Waybourn), of Virginia, and Susan (Troy) Keenan, of Louisiana; his aunt, Betty Donald, of Louisiana; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crisp Point Light House Historical Society, 1119 Parmelee Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504, Spectrum Health Hospice, the or any charitable veteran organizations.

