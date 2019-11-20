BIG RAPIDS — Charles Kenneth "Ken" Hahn passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, the same hospital he was born in 89 years earlier.

He and his brother Keith were the first set of twins born at the hospital on Feb. 5, 1930. Ken and Keith have always remained close, enjoying their friendship and shenanigans together as the "Hahn Boys." Ken was raised on a farm west of Big Rapids, where he learned his good work ethic. He was a 1948 graduate of Big Rapids High School.

After honorably serving his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army, Ken worked several jobs, and settled on appliance repair in the area. He married Darlene Johnson on Oct. 21, 1961, and together they raised their family in Big Rapids. Ken then began his employment at Ferris State University as an electrician and later as maintenance manager at Ewigleben Ice Arena, where he enjoyed knowing the students and driving the Zamboni.

He was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church in Big Rapids, where he took an active part serving on many committees, ushering and working in the Hope Garden (the vegetable garden that provided for several food banks in the community). Ken was a master at tinkering and making things with the least amount of technology possible. He made strangers into acquaintances, enjoyed his various coffee groups and Friday mornings with the Emmaus Group.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Dorothy (Tornblom) Hahn; nephew, Kurt Hahn; and sister-in-law, Connie Sue Cole.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Darlene; four children, Richard (Andi), Randy (Amanda), Tim (Karen) and Dawn (Tom) Oldenburg; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his twin brother, Albert "Keith" (Mariann); brothers and sisters-in-law, the Rev. Darryl (Kathy) Johnson, Cheryl (Gary) Cook, Kerry (Rich) Seymour and Scott "Karl" Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Big Rapids, with Pastor Devon Herrell officiating. The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the church. The family also will greet friends one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.

Arrangements and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.