BIG RAPIDS -- Christine Ann Bassett, 61, of Big Rapids, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Betty Hildreth; and sister, Leanne Hildreth.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Nicole Franklin, Heather Franklin and Eric Bassett; grandchildren, Faith, Caleb, Kylie, Kloe, Kyrah, Josey and Miles; as well as extended family and friends.

Chris enjoyed helping others, especially in her career of being a home health aide. She loved her grandchildren and spending time with them and her family.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, 4145 Chicago Drive SW., in Grandville. Inurnment will be held at Grandville Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet the family from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online at mkdfuneralhome.com.