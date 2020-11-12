1/
Cinda Simons
HOWARD CITY — Cinda Simons, 62, of Howard City, passed away Nov. 6 at Metro Health in Wyoming.

She was born Nov. 7, 1957, in Reed City, the daughter of Floyd and Gladys Ford DeVoe. During her working years, she owned and operated Dirt Busters Cleaning series for many years, she also worked at Regis Inventory Specialists as a manager for several years. She also managed the trailer park in Howard City for several years.

Cinda enjoyed camping, golfing, arts and crafts and her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Tara (Brandon) Kamp, of Howard City, and Tamar (Steve) Crise, of Reed City; stepsons, Matthew (Nanhui) Simons, of Florida, and Bradley Simon, of Ludington; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Elia Hale, Alan (Anna) DeVoe, Gayla Adams, Tina (Steve) Frise, Terry (Char) Simons; brothers-in-law, Ron, Dale and Bill; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ricky Simons; a brother, Floyd; brother-in-law, Bruce; and a father-in-law, William.

Graveside services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at the Reynolds Cemetery, with Pastor Dan Wolters officiating .



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 12, 2020.
