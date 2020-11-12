1/1
Cinda Sue Simons
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

REED CITY -- Cinda Sue Simons born Nov. 7,1957, in Reed City, to Floyd (Freeman) and Gladys (Toots) DeVoe, went to be with her lord on Nov. 6, 2020.

One day shy of turning 63, Cinda enjoyed arts and crafts, camping, golfing and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Rickey Allen Simons; her parents; and her beloved brother, Floyd Devoe Jr. (Fern); and brother-in-law, Bruce; and father-in-law, William (Bill) Simons.

She is survived by her children, Tamar(Steve) Crise, of Reed City, Tara (Brandon) Kamp, of Howard City, Matt(NanHui) Simons, of St. Augustine, and Bradley Simons, of Ludington; six grandchildren, Errin, Ericka, Andrea, Brian, Honesty, Ryley, and one great-grandchild, Elaina Irene. She is also Survived by her sisters, Elila Hale and Gayla Adams; brother, Alan(Anna) DeVoe, and in-laws, Terry(char) Simons, Dale(MaryEllen) Simons, Tina(Steve) Friese, Ron, Billy and mother in-law, Joanne Simons, and many nieces and nephews!

Graveside services will be taking place at 1 p.m. Friday at Reynolds Township Cemetery in Howard City, officiated by Pastor Dan Walters. Any flowers may be delivered to Heckman Funeral home in memory of Cinda Simons.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Reynolds Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heckman Funeral Home, Inc.
225 Edgerton Street
Howard City, MI 49329
231-937-4315
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved