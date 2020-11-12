REED CITY -- Cinda Sue Simons born Nov. 7,1957, in Reed City, to Floyd (Freeman) and Gladys (Toots) DeVoe, went to be with her lord on Nov. 6, 2020.

One day shy of turning 63, Cinda enjoyed arts and crafts, camping, golfing and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Rickey Allen Simons; her parents; and her beloved brother, Floyd Devoe Jr. (Fern); and brother-in-law, Bruce; and father-in-law, William (Bill) Simons.

She is survived by her children, Tamar(Steve) Crise, of Reed City, Tara (Brandon) Kamp, of Howard City, Matt(NanHui) Simons, of St. Augustine, and Bradley Simons, of Ludington; six grandchildren, Errin, Ericka, Andrea, Brian, Honesty, Ryley, and one great-grandchild, Elaina Irene. She is also Survived by her sisters, Elila Hale and Gayla Adams; brother, Alan(Anna) DeVoe, and in-laws, Terry(char) Simons, Dale(MaryEllen) Simons, Tina(Steve) Friese, Ron, Billy and mother in-law, Joanne Simons, and many nieces and nephews!

Graveside services will be taking place at 1 p.m. Friday at Reynolds Township Cemetery in Howard City, officiated by Pastor Dan Walters. Any flowers may be delivered to Heckman Funeral home in memory of Cinda Simons.