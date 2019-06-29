MECOSTA -- Clarence Fredrick Warner, 91, of Mecosta, passed away on June 28, 2019, in Lakeview.

He was born July 3, 1927, to William Warner and Grace Wise, along with a twin sister, Clair. He resided in Mecosta on the homestead where he was raised as a child.

Services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus, with Pastor Dar Howard officiating. Burial will take place with military honors provided by the Mecosta VFW at Mt. Hope Cemetery, in Mecosta, immediately following the service.

Clarence proudly served his country as a Private First Class in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked for Hansul's Marina for a short period of time, but was self-employed for the greater part of his life. He collected scrap and provided a refuse route, meeting many people and making many lifelong friends.

He enjoyed going to the bank for their suckers -- which he then gave to his nieces and nephews. He went to Denslow's daily for scratch-off tickets, and was very social, visiting the area churches for the meals they provided each week.

Clarence is survived by 11 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Larry Grezelak.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Herbert, Glenn, Lewis, Donald, Henry and Clair Warner, and Isabelle Beemer.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to the Mecosta VFW or to the family.

