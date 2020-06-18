BIG RAPIDS -- Clarine Julia Brummel, 93, of Norwich Township, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Altercare of Big Rapids.

She was born March 28, 1927, in Holland, the daughter of Henry and Etta (Raak) Hassevoort.

On Dec. 7, 1946, she married Foster R. Brummel, who survives her.

In 1963, Clarine and Foster moved to Woodville, when Foster accepted the call to become pastor of the Woodville Christian Reformed Church. She was an active member of the church for more than 30 years as a pastor's wife and member of the Ladies Aid. Blessed with "busy hands," Clarine also loved to quilt and sew. In 2013, they joined the Fellowship Christian Reformed Church in Big Rapids.

Clarine is also survived by their children, Marcia (Gerald) White, of White Cloud, Sheryl (Kevin) Wernette, of Remus, and David Brummel and friend Carmen Bechaz, of White Cloud; daughter-in-law, Barbara Brummel, of Holland; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren (with one more on the way); her sister, Esther (Corwin) Brummel, of New Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by their son, Wayne, in 1978.

Clarine's family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the staff at Altercare for their compassionate care these last few years.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Fellowship Christian Reformed Church, 407 Perry Ave., Big Rapids, with Pastor Ken Krause officiating.

Burial will follow in the Woodville Cemetery. Clarine's family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, and beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for the church, with envelopes available at the funeral home or church. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.