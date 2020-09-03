HERSEY -- Clarron Sigurd Sivertsen, 94, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home with his family.

He was born Dec. 1, 1925, the son of Sigurd and Beatrice Sivertsen.

Much like many others of the time, Clarron served his country proudly during WWII in the U.S. Army.

Following his time in the war, he married Betty Corey on Nov. 3, 1951, in Big Rapids. Together they were blessed with 68 years of marriage.

Clarron worked as a carpenter most of his life. He was a member of the Carpenters Union No. 100.

He attended Hersey Congregational Church. Clarron enjoyed tinkering on many different things out in his garage. He also enjoyed sports and traveling, but most of all, he enjoyed his grandchildren.

He was a fun, sensitive, loving, dependable even-tempered man. He will be deeply missed.

Clarron is survived by his wife, Betty; sons, Clarron Jr. (Janet) and Steve (Elise); daughters, Susan (David) Kailing and Betty (Keith) Fuller; grandchildren, Samuel (Jessica), Jeremy, Benjamin (Melissa), Shannon (Scott), Kevin (Amanda), Rebecca, David (Stacie), Jessica (John), Amanda (Rob) and Keith (Tammy); 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Duane and Ronald; sisters, Darlene (Brian) Handy and Patricia (Gerry) Norquist; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gordon and Dickie; and sisters, Eugenia and Lavonnie.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Hersey Congregational Church, 216 S. Main St., Hersey.

A luncheon will immediately follow the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association.

The family is being cared for by Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home.