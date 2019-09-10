BIG RAPIDS -- Clayton B. Armitage, 87, of Big Rapids, passed away peacefully in his home, with his family by his side, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Clayton was born in Harbor Beach on Oct. 7, 1931, the son of Pearson and Mary (Boeckh) Armitage.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant in the military police while stationed in Germany.

After graduating from Michigan State University with a degree in journalism, his career included a police officer, a journalist, advertising manager, owner/operator of The Sun and Snow in Cadillac and then the Big Rapids Motel and Three Knights Inn in Big Rapids.

Clayton is survived by his three loving children, Sherry Gile, Wendy (Chris Bothe) Armitage and Brad (Diann) Armitage; as well as grandchildren, Ryan (fiancee Kate Root) Gile, Jamie (Patrick) Ruhland and Samantha Armitage; and brother, Jerry (Lynne) Armitage; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Janet Rogers and Peter Armitage; his dear friend, Roy Johnston; and his beloved cocker spaniels, Brandy and Abby. He had a love for dogs, enjoyed traveling, reading military history and crime novels and spending time with his family. He has left us with rich memories.

Viewing to take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Clayton's name to the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center in Reed City.

