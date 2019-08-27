BIG RAPIDS -- Clifford A. "Cliff" Ward, 30, of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 1, 1989, in Reed City, the son of Gregory and Christina Ward.

Cliff was a member of the St. Mary - St. Paul Parish in Big Rapids and graduated from Big Rapids High School.

Cliff enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, hunting and cutting wood. He also liked to drive his dad's tractor. Cliff loved spending time with his daughter, joking together and playing hide and seek.

He will be greatly missed.

Cliff is survived by his daughter, Alana Ward, of Big Rapids; his parents, Greg and Tina Ward, of Big Rapids; two brothers, John (Mariello Puerta) Trumble, of Grand Rapids and Avery (Kati Chase) Ward, of Big Rapids; his nephew and niece, John and Valentina Trumble; and his aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Avery and Lorretta Ward and Gordon and Hilda Evarts.

Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Big Rapids, with Father Michael Burt presiding. The family will greet friends one hour prior to Mass, on Saturday, at the church. Cliff will be laid to rest at Crapo Cemetery, in Paris.

Memorial contributions may be made in Clifford's name to the family.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.