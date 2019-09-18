BIG RAPIDS -- Clifford Henry Whitfield, our rock of a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Sept. 13, 2019, at The Brook in Big Rapids.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 28, at the Castle in Canadian Lakes.

Cliff was born May 28, 1936, in Royal Oak, the son of Emerson and Ivy (Hopps) Whitfield.

He married the love of his life, Charlotte Waters, on Aug. 25, 1956, and together the two grew their family to include four sons, four daughters-in-law and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He entered the University of Michigan, like his brothers before him, and became a die hard fan. Go Blue! After leaving to start a family, he fulfilled a promise to his mother and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Wayne State University several years later.

Cliff was a quiet, yet strong presence, who led by the example he set for others. If someone needed advice, they would often seek him out, knowing how logical he always was. He was a great listener, very compassionate and thankful for the woman he married and spent 63 beautiful years with. Family was the most important thing in life to Cliff, and it showed through his commitment to his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an involved parent, and grandparent, never missing any special events.

Wanting to give back, Cliff was on numerous boards and committees throughout his life, including being chairman of Christian education at Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Royal Oak, chairman of the Strategic Planning Committee and president of the Chippewa Hills Athletic Boosters and CLA Board in Canadian Lakes.

Cliff retired from Hitachi Magnetics in 1996, as manager of information systems, and in semi-retirement was an instructor in the computer science department at Ferris State University.

Cliff enjoyed golfing, playing table tennis (west quad champion at U of M) and watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He was an observer, a quiet, sound answer to any question and an ear to listen when needed; but he never climbed a ladder any higher than he had to.

Left to cherish Cliff's memory are his loving wife, Charlotte; four sons, Mark (Robin), Donald (Melissa), Paul (Cheryl) and Brian (LeaAnna) Whitfield; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Quinton) Nabors, Adam (Kylie) Whitfield, Casey (Alexa) Whitfield, Sydney (Anthony) Sutliff, Kristi (Evan Field) Whitfield, Ryan Whitfield, Jason Whitfield, Emerson Whitfield and Kinsey Whitfield; and three great-grandchildren, Wesley Clifford, Eleanor Nabors and Charlotte Ann Whitfield.

His parents, and two brothers, Emerson Charles (Chuck) and Russell Lee Whitfield, preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the "Team Fox" Parkinson's Foundation at donation processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or to Spectrum Health Foundation, 100 Michigan Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, in memory of Cliff.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the memorial service or online at janowiczfh.com.