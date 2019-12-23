MORLEY -- Clinton Franklin, 87, of Morley, passed away Dec. 21, at his residence. He was born June 18, 1932, in Alpena, the son of James and Hazel (White) Franklin.

During his working years, he worked for Wolverine for 37 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. In 1957, he married June Aymor, who survives.

Surviving are his children, Larry Franklin and Janice; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are brothers, Floyd, Bob, Billy, Jerry, Dale and Dennis; five sisters, Darlene Harkraker, Geraldine Lloyd, Karen Morrals, Donna Bartlet and Linda Pastor; half-sister, Fern; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son.