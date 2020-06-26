Colton D. Bowen
HARRIETTA -- Colton D. Bowen, 30, of Harrietta, formerly of Stanwood, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born Nov. 1, 1989, in Big Rapids, the son of Joseph Bowen and Penny Karsten.

Colton was an exceptional athlete from a young age, especially in baseball. He also wrestled in high school, which inspired him to join Mixed Martial Arts. Colton was an amateur fighter, beginning his career in 2007, and winning a championship belt in 2012. He was invited to become a professional fighter in 2019, winning his first debut fight. Colton joined BKE in February of 2020; he lost his first and only fight but was excited and proud of himself for seeing it through.

Colton was an outdoor enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and paddle boarding. Colton taught himself how to play guitar left-handed on a right-handed guitar. He was also a talented singer.

Colton attended Resurrection Life Church in Cadillac and the Tabernacle in Buckley.

He had a big heart and was well liked. Colton will be greatly missed.

His children were his life. Colton was an amazing father who always put his kids first. He is survived by his two children, Gauge and Celia Bowen; parents, Penny (Timothy) Karsten and Joseph (fiancÃ©e, Jamie Jackson) Bowen; significant other, Tiffany Roper; siblings, Leonard (Hannah) Lach, Zackary Bowen, Jaclyn (Seth) Woodbury and Julia Jackson; step-siblings, Matthew (Danielle) Karsten and Elizabeth (Clinton) Jameson; maternal grandparents, Edith Losey, Larry Carey and Kerwin (Eleanor) Karsten; special friend, Ron Ford; extended family from MMA Cadillac and BKE; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Colton was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Raymond Losey; and step-grandmother, Jerry Losey.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to his brother, Leonard Lach, to be put in an account for Colton's children.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Please share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking our guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jun. 26, 2020.
