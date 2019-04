Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie L. Keeton.

CHIPPEWA LAKE -- Connie L. Keeton, 69, of Chippewa Lake, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends from noon until services at 2 p.m. Connie will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 15, at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Lansing.

