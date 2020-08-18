1/
Cora Belle Walter
1930 - 2020
BIG RAPIDS -- Cora Belle Walter, 89, of Big Rapids, formerly of Vandergrift, died Aug. 5, 2020, in Evergreen Assisted Living, Big Rapids.

She was born Oct. 3, 1930, the daughter of the late James Patrick and Bernice Riggs Cunningham.

Cora was a member of the Vandergrift Presbyterian Church and she enjoyed traveling and art.

Survivors include her daughter, Katey (David) Rayburn, of Big Rapids; two granddaughters, Nicole (John) Stachowicz, of Madison,Wisconsin, and Rebecca Rayburn, of Allison Park; and two great-grandchildren, Ian and Isabella.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Michael J. Walter; and a brother, James W. Cunningham.

At the request of the family, services will be private. Internment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania.

The family is being cared for locally by Dagget-Gilbert Funeral Home.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
(231) 796-3611
