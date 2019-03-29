Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coty Ramirez.

BIG RAPIDS -- Coty Ramirez, 17, of Big Rapids, passed away March 24, 2019.

He was born Jan. 22, 2002, in Grand Rapids, the son of Guadalupe and Rosalie (Ambrose) Ramirez. Coty was a junior at Morley Stanwood High School, where he played football. He enjoyed riding bulls, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his parents; brother, Casey Ramirez (fiancee, Sara Rogers); sister, Desiree Ramirez; grandparents Herman and Rosemary Standhart, Lazero Ramirez, Rodney (Sheri) Cole and Thomas (Connie) Ambrose; nephew, Ryan Ramirez; aunt, Susan Lucht; and many more aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Kathleen; aunts, Kimberly, Marilyn Uhrbrock and Diana Lucht; and uncle, Fred.

The family will greet friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Heckman Funeral Home. There will be a time for sharing memories at 3 p.m.

Coty will be laid to rest in the Reynolds Cemetery in Howard City.