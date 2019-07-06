STANWOOD -- Cynthia (Kay) Sharp, 77, of Stanwood, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019.

She was born May 14, 1942, in Morley, the daughter of James L. and Bessie Jean (Yoe) Weeks.

Kay was a life-long resident of Mecosta County, making her home near the Muskegon River for more than 30 years. She graduated from Morley Stanwood High School.

Kay held several jobs throughout the county, such as working many years at the Stanwood Buffalo Inn and for Dee Verburg Wallpaper and Painting.

Kay served for many years, both in her former auxiliary and in the #2335 Auxiliary, as the veterans and family support chair and worked to help local veterans and their families. She was also the Americanism chair, the patriotic instructor and was very active in the VFW's District 12 Auxiliary.

Kay also helped Colin Kelly each year with shipping jerky to military personnel serving overseas. She was an active volunteer in the Hero Hugs program, where they made teddy bears that were given to the veterans who went on the Honor Flights.

Kay's laugh was unmistakable and her kindness was bottomless, both to her friends and to people she didn't even know; but supporting and helping our veterans was always of utmost importance to her.

Kay is survived by her son, Ron Sharp, of Stanwood; her granddaughter, Megan Sharp, of Big Rapids; her sister, Pauline (Mike) DeMar, of Boon; her niece, Laura Staffen; and her nephew, Paul and his wife, Aubrie Staffen, of Stanwood.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Gary E. Sharp, in 2016.

Cremation has taken place and burial will be at Aetna Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Kay's name may be made to VFW Post #2335 Auxiliary in Mecosta.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.