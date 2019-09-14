GRAND RAPIDS -- Dacho Dachoff, 97, of Grand Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, after a brief illness of pancreatic cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth, of 65 years; three children, Christine Visner (Russ), of Grand Rapids, Deborah Cojocar (Alex), of Hope, New Jersey, and Paul Dachoff (Diane), of Oviedo, Florida.

Dacho always enjoyed his three grandchildren, Angela Visner, Brett Visner (Katie) and Lauren Cojocar; and great-granddaughter, Julia Visner. He also is survived by his sister, Stella Lane (Bob); sister-in-law, Rhoda Johnson; his nieces and nephews, Leslie Pielack (Dennis), Ron Stuben (Jill), John Mangliers (Julie), Michael Mangliers, Robert Ramsey, Ken Kappheim, Cathy Simons (Fritz), Jimmy Kappheim, Courtney Kappheim, Cindy Nemitz (Charlie), Jill Blair (Earl) and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Dacho was born in Montreal on Nov. 14, 1921, to parents, Radco and Roza Dachoff. His father immigrated from Bulgaria and his mother from Macedonia. When he was three, his family moved to Detroit. He attended Goodell Elementary, Denby High School and Wayne State University, where he received his Bachelor of Science, master's and doctoral degrees in education.

His career began in Highland Park schools, where he was the conductor and director of the Highland Park High School orchestra and the Rhythm Kings Dance Band and conductor of the Huntington Woods MI Symphony Orchestra, a Violist in the Detroit Faculty Symphony, a part-time instructor at Wayne State University and Assistant Musical Director at The Michigan State Fair.

In 1955, he moved the family to Big Rapids, to begin his career at Ferris Institute (now Ferris State University), where he served as a one-man music department. He served as director of bands, marching, concert and pop, founded and directed the College Community Orchestra, Ferris Community Summer Band and the Men's Glee Club. As a professor, he taught classes in humanities, music literature and music appreciation. Dr. Dachoff pioneered, originated and helped to establish many events and projects, which continue as integral parts of the general education cultural events at Ferris. These include the Festival of Arts, the Ferris State University Art Gallery, the Carillon Tower, the Woodbridge N. Ferris centennial year sculpture and the Commissioning of the Composition (1956-59) of the Ferris Fight Song, Fighting Bulldogs and the Ferris Alma Mater, Ferris Fidelity, to name a few.

Dacho served as special assistant to the president for the arts at Ferris, chairman of the first-ever presidential search committee, project director for the all-college student government Woodbridge N. Ferris centennial year sculpture project and chairman of the Mecosta County United Fund. He served for a decade on the music advisory panel of the Michigan Council of the Arts, and in numerous other capacities over his long life.

After retiring from Ferris in 1984, he and Ruth moved to Sarasota, Florida, where he played viola in the Florida West Coast Symphony Orchestra, now Sarasota Orchestra. After 15 years with the symphony, he retired again to spend more time with Ruth and his family. In 2012, he and Ruth moved to Grand Rapids to Beacon Hill at Eastgate, to be closer to family. He was attracted to the lifestyle at Beacon Hill, and always said it was the best move he made, especially since he could move Ruth to memory care in the Mary and Martha Health Care Center of Beacon Hill and he could remain in their apartment. Dacho, or Mr. D., as his Beacon Hill friends called him, served on the Beacon Hill Foundation Advisory Council, and helped raise funds to build the bridge that connected the two buildings, so he could walk over every day to feed Ruth her lunch.

The family would like to thank all the special caregivers from Diversified Medical Staffing and Faith Hospice who were so kind to our father in his last three months of life. A special thank you to all the very special friends at Beacon Hill who touched his and our mother's lives over the last seven years and, finally, to all his nieces and nephews, sister, Ferris friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild for visiting always.

A memorial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in the auditorium at Beacon Hill at Eastgate, 1919 Boston Street S.E., Grand Rapids, for all his Beacon Hill friends and others. Another memorial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the auditorium at Beacon Hill Eastgate, for all his family members, friends of the family and others.

The family will receive guests both days 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to "The Dacho and Ruth Dachoff Outstanding Musician Award Endowment," Ferris State University, advancement office Prakken 101, 420 Oak Street, Big Rapids MI, 49307.