REMUS -- Dale L. Dent, 74, of Remus, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Royal View Assisted Living in Canadian Lakes.

Dale was born at home, in Remus, on July 29, 1945, to Rolland and Anna (Osler) Dent. He graduated in 1963 from Cedar Lake Academy and married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Copin, on Nov. 10, 1963, in Battle Creek. Dale and Jeanne made their home and raised their two daughters in Remus.

For 41 years, Dale enjoyed socializing with his customers and the community at Dent Refuse. When he was younger, he sat on the Chippewa Hills school board and the Big Rapids Zoning and Planning Commission.

Dale is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jeanne; two daughters, Sheila (Brian) Broomfield, of Remus and Michele (Matthew) Kowaleski, of Two Rivers, Alaska; four grandchildren, Danalli (John) Calhoun, Alicia (Nacona) Bunn, Adam Broomfield and Andrew Broomfield; two great-grandchildren, Jayden Calhoun and Natalia Bunn; two siblings, Barbara Dent and David (Merlyn) Dent, many nieces and nephews, and honorary daughter, Karen Lindsey.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will take place from noon-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Daggett Funeral Home, in Barryton. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Weidman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dale's name can be made to Spectrum Health Hospice. Share a memory online by clicking the guestbook tab on Dale's page at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.