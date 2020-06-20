BIG RAPIDS -- Dan A. Rothstein, of Big Rapids, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, one day shy of 78.

He was born June 18, 1942, in Lansing, the son of Maurice "Maury" and Vera (Farrow) Rothstein.

Dan was a 1960 graduate of East Lansing High School. He earned his bachelor degree in marketing from Ferris State University.

Dan married Luanne Long on Jan. 3, 1964, in Big Rapids where they made their home and raised their family.

Dan was a talented salesman throughout his working life. He was employed by various companies, including Metropolitan Life Insurance, C.W. Mills, and Hanchett Manufacturing.

Dan was a respected City Commissioner for Big Rapids from 1999-2007 and again from 2009-2017. He was a faithful member of the United Church in Big Rapids where he was the Superintendent of Education for many years, along with many other roles within the church.

Dan was also involved with the Ferris State University Blue Line Club and the Mecosta County Relay For Life Cancer Walk. He was the catcher for the local fast-pitch team and was on a bowling league.

Dan looked forward to going to the cabin on the Pine River in the War Hee Gun Association and the cottage on the Manistee Lake. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, fly fishing, going out on charter boats and trips to northern Canada on the lake with his dad. Dan liked driving the speed boat, pontoon boat and water skiing. He also downhill skied in the winter.

Dan's friendship and stories will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his daughter, Laura (Gus) deBold, of Big Rapids; three grandchildren, Mary (Dan Reinisch) Davis, Katie (Dan Ferman) Davis and Cecilia deBold; widower of Danelle, Pat (Pam) Davis; a niece and nephew; and special friends from the PITS Crew.

Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Luanne on Feb. 9, 2019; his daughter, Danelle Rothstein Davis; his parents; and mother and father-in-law, Delbert and Evelyn (Webster) Long.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dan's name to The United Church in Big Rapids, 120 S. State Street, Big Rapids, Michigan 49307.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Due to the pandemic, services will not be held. It would be greatly appreciated if you could send your expressions of sympathy or memories by signing Dan's guestbook at daggettgilberfuneralhome.com