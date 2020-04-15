BIG RAPIDS -- Daniel J. Cummiskey, 79, of Big Rapids, passed away Monday, at his residence.

He was born April 14, 1940, in Detroit, the son of Edmund A. and S. Katherine (Waters) Cummiskey, and graduated from Ann Arbor Pioneer High School in 1958.

In 1962, Dan earned his bachelor's degree in business from Ferris Institute, and began work as a banker at First National Bank and Trust in Big Rapids.

On August 10, 1968, Dan married Kathleen Ann Cusack.

In 1975, he accepted a position at Thompson Savings Bank in Hudson, working there until retiring in 1992. Dan and Kathy returned to Big Rapids in 2001, where they built their retirement home.

Dan is survived by his wife, Kathy; their son, Patrick James (Sasha) Cummiskey, of Savage, Minnesota; their daughter, Joyce (Rorick) Miller, of Grand Rapids; their granddaughters, Abby and Olive Cummiskey; his brother, Patrick James Cummiskey of Skidaway Island, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carolyn.

Dan loved his granddaughters, his dogs, granddogs and every dog he ever met. He enjoyed working in his yard, and his neighbors knew him for his quick wit and sense of humor.

At this time, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County, 18400 220th Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

