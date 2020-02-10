Daniel J. Grezeszak (1960 - 2020)
Guest Book
Service Information
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI
49307
(231)-796-3611
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Big Rapids, MI
Obituary
BIG RAPIDS -- Daniel J. Grezeszak, 59, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

He was born May 9, 1960 in West Branch, the son of Junior and Sandra (Seiden) Grezeszak. Daniel retired from the United States Air Force after serving his country that he loved honorably during Desert Storm. He continued his career with the Air Force as a contractor, where he was currently employed.

Daniel enjoyed cycling, wood working, and the outdoors. He was a member of St. Mary - St. Paul Catholic Parish. Daniel was also involved with the Stanwood Lions Club and LPR (Leadership Program of the Rockies).

He loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Daniel will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Marie; four children, Matthew (Dawn) Grezeszak, Amy (Jeremy) Anderson, Julia Grezeszak, and Max Grezeszak; five grandchildren, Madelynn, Cason, Rene, Haley, and Jaxson; father, Junior Grezeszak; four siblings, Tom (Karen) Grezeszak, Tony (Marie) Grezeszak, Marlaina (Danny) Anderson, and Kathy (John) Hough; father and mother-in-law, John and Sue Shaltry; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Daniel was preceded in death by his mother.

A Mass of the Resurrection will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Big Rapids, with Father Michael Burt officiating. The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., with a Time of Sharing beginning at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions in Daniel's name may be made to Leadership Program of the Rockies, c/o Shari Williams, 1777 S. Harrison St #807, Denver, CO 80210, or Students For Life of America, 4755 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22408.  
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Feb. 10, 2020
