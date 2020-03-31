PARIS -- Daniel John Wilkinson, 68, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, March 28, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with lung cancer.

Dan was born in Big Rapids on Aug. 24, 1951, to Earl and Vivian (Straup) Wilkinson. He graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1969 and went to work in construction. He married Debra Montague on Nov. 11, 1972, and they raised their son, Eric, in Big Rapids until 1990, when they relocated to Paris, where Dan had found property to build their new home on.

He went to work for Big Rapids Public Schools as a custodian, a job he loved, until his retirement in 2013. In his retirement, he enjoyed working on projects around his property, hunting, fishing and spending time with family and his beloved dog, Jerzee.

He is survived by his wife, Debra; his son, Eric Daniel Wilkinson, of Big Rapids; his grandson, Aaron Daniel Wilkinson, of Big Rapids; two brothers, Richard (Veronica) Wilkinson, of Northbridge, Massachusetts and Michael (Diane) Wilkinson, of Wayland; two sisters, Kathy Barnes, of Wyoming and Denise (Jon) Erlandson, of Big Rapids; his father-in-law, Brian Montague, of Big Rapids; three brothers-in-law, Steven (Roxanne) Montague, of Evart, David (Wendy) Montague, of Big Rapids and Mark Montague, of Woodhaven; two sisters-in-law, Linda (Michael) Christison, of Big Rapids and Tracy (Thomas) Robbins, of Zeeland; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Vivian Wilkinson; his mother-in-law, Joan Montague; and his brother, Terry Wilkinson.

At Dan's request, no services will be held. Memorials may be made to the Mecosta County ARC.

Arrangements and care have been entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or sign the guestbook for Dan online at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.