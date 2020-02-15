CANADIAN LAKES -- Daniel L. Sexton, 71, of Canadian Lakes, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

He was born Oct. 20, 1948, in Owosso, the son of Kenneth and Letha (Pardee) Sexton.

Dan grew up in a farming community, where he worked on dairy farms as a teenager. He was always a very curious, adventurous and creative young entrepreneur.

Dan attended both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, pursuing a mechanical engineering degree.

He had a fulfilling career in engineering and manufacturing operations. He held managerial positions at both General Dynamic/Land Systems in Sterling Heights and Royal Oak Industries as well as other smaller companies/locations.

Dan loved the outdoors. One of his favorite places was spending time in the U.P., where he would backpack and camp on his property near the Huron Mountains north of Marquette.

He eventually retired to the U.P,. where he lived for more than 20 years. It was in the Marquette area that he met Beth in 2006. They moved to Canadian Lakes in 2014.

Dan also loved animals. He had many fond memories of the dogs and horses he owned. He also raised exotic birds for a while, had llamas which he took backpacking with him and had various other farm animals throughout the years.

He was a very kind and personable man. He never met a stranger and enjoyed sharing his stories as well as learning about others' stories. He had an amazing will to live and be active that enabled him to overcome his challenges with grace and humor. He also had a strong faith in God that supported him in his life journey. Dan was recognized all over in Canadian Lakes when he was in his "souped-up" golf cart; his mode of transportation. Dan's quick wit and play on words left a lasting impression on everyone.

Dan is survived by his beloved Beth Bond, with whom he made his home for 14 years; children, Dane (Brynn) Sexton, of Ada, Todd (Liza) Sexton, of Howell, Chad (Maria) Sexton, of Flint, Danielle (Dan) Keefe, of Lansing; seven grandchildren, Madison, 15, Matthew, 11, Jonathan, 13, Alexandra, 15, Cooper, 9, Brandon, 13, and Carter, 10. He also is survived by Beth's parents, Alan (Pete) and Margaret (Peggy) Bond, of Manistee; his bonus children, Aaron Kratt, of Marquette, Laine Whited, of Angier, North Carolina; and two granddaughters, Noelle, 5, and Hailey, 2.

Dan has many extended family members, including Valerie Miersma, of Okemos.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Devon Herrell officiating. The family will greet friends two hours prior to services beginning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dan's name be made to the Mecosta County Senior Center.

