MORLEY -- Daniel Lee McLaughlin, 59, of Morley, unexpectedly passed away on June 24, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Allegan on Jan. 30, 1960, the son of Micheal and Wanda (Lang) McLaughlin. He graduated from Martin High School in 1978. On Jan. 27, 1990, he married Beverly (Bigelow). Daniel worked in security for 35 years and was an avid ham operator under the call sign N8ETN.

Dan is survived by his wife, Beverly McLaughlin; his children, Michael McLaughlin, Erin McLaughlin, Patrick McLaughlin, Tasha McLaughlin, Kelly McLaughlin and Katie Van Dyke; his mother, Wanda McLaughlin; his brother, Don McLaughlin; and his sisters, Deborah Lizana and Barbara Cross.

Dan was preceded in death by his father, Micheal McLaughlin; and his son, Travis McLaughlin.

The family will greet guests from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. A service will take place to celebrate his life at noon on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Daggett- Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. A lunch will follow at the American Legion in Morley.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.