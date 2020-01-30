SEARS -- Darla J. Clark, 58, of Sears, gained her peaceful angel wings Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.

She was born Sept. 26, 1961, in Cadillac, the daughter of Robert and Lethel (Kopischka) Hamel. In 1979, Darla graduated from T.L. Handy High School in Bay City.

Darla married Alan Clark on Aug. 16, 1991, and together, they raised their family in Sears. She was a resident care assistant at Northern Lakes Community Mental Health for 16 years before beginning dialysis in 2006.

Darla had a keen sense and good wits about her. She could remember dates and always attended special events of family and friends. Darla loved to crochet. This year, she finished 22 afghans and several potholders, dishcloths and scrubbies.

Darla enjoyed camping, 4-H with the kids and the fair. In day-to-day life, she and Al complemented each other.

Darla's humor, happiness and love will be missed by the family she held so close to her heart, including her husband of 28 years Al; children, Christopher (Michelle Haven) Davis, of Cadillac and Baylee Clark, of Sears; her mother, Lethel, of Lake City; eight siblings, Robert (Linda), Patrick (Kathy), Betty (Fred) Baker, Sherri (Mike) Keeler, Karen (Robert) Outman, Darrell, Victoria (Tim) Juhas and Thomas (Pam) Hamel; her beloved dog, Lucy; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Darla was preceded in death by her son, Aaron Clark, in 2014; father, Robert Hamel; and siblings, Kathy Garcia, Carol Leonard and Kenneth Hamel.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Sears Church of God with Pastor Joshua Webb officiating. The family with greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Darla's name to the Kidney Foundation or her family.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family on Darla's page at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.