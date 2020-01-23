BIG RAPIDS -- Darlene I. Sturdavant, 84, of Big Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

She was born Feb. 21, 1935, in Reed City, the daughter of Clairsey and Gertrude (Moore) Bissett. Darlene was a lifetime member of the Third Avenue United Methodist Church in Big Rapids, beginning with her baptism. She was active in the church, serving as a trustee on the board.

Darlene was a 1954 graduate of Evart High School. She married Robert Sturdavant on Nov. 6, 1954, and together they raised their family in Big Rapids. Darlene was employed by Wolverine World Wide for 26 years, retiring as a supervisor.

She enjoyed spending time outdoors; cross-country skiing, camping and riding motorcycles out west. Darlene and Robert toured the United States every year on their motorcycles. She was a talented seamstress and knitter. Darlene looked forward to winters with her sisters in Florida.

She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Darlene is survived by two children, Brenda (Terry) Carter, of Stanwood and Robert "Bob" (Tracy) Sturdavant, of Big Rapids; five grandchildren, Tori (fiance Cory), Terry "TJ" (girlfriend Billie), Tiegh "Bucky" (girlfriend Paige), Heidi (husband Mike) and Chad (wife Alyssa); 10 great-grandchildren, Leona, Declan, Kylie, Trenton, Evony, Matty, Emily, Megan, Charles and Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Sturdavant; two sisters, Dorothy Bissett and Doris Hadley; and brother, Darlton "Buck" Bissett.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Devon Herrell officiating. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the funeral home. Darlene will be laid to rest at Highland View Cemetery in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Third Avenue United Methodist Church in Big Rapids.

