Dave Cornell
MORLEY — Dave Cornell, 83, of Morley, passed away Aug. 29 with his family at his side.

He was born April 8, 1937 in Stanwood, the son of Raymond and Beulah (Cain ) Cornell. During his working years he worked as an electrician for Newkirk for 34 years. He was a member of the IBEW. He also worked at Kitsons, Stanwood Elevator for 5 years and the oil fields for three years.

Dave loved John Deere tractors, repairing farm equipment with his grandsons, farming, auction sales, hunting and fishing.

In 1959, he married Treva Hopkins, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Sue (George) Hart, of Morley, Donnie, of Stanwood, Jackie (Bruce) MacTavish, of Howard City, and Terry (Deb), of Lakeview; 10 grandchildren, Amy (Alex), David (Jenny) , Daniel (Kirsten), Jason (Crystal) , William (Jess), Justin (Jessica), Scott (Haley), Devin (Abby), Robert, and Adam; 20 great-grandchildren; five brothers, Frank (Mary), John (and special friend Maryann), Jim (Cindy), Larry (Ann), and Dennis (Diane); two sisters, Betty (Ed) Fountain, and Diana Braden; brother-in-law, Al Bigelow; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Patty Ann, Marion Bigelow, and Frances Funk; and two brothers-in-law, Mike Braden and Donald (Buck) Funk.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2,  at the Aetna Township Cemetery, with Pastor Terri Cummins officiating, with burial to follow.

The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Heckman Funeral Home. 

 

 



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heckman Funeral Home, Inc.
225 Edgerton Street
Howard City, MI 49329
231-937-4315
