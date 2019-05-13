HOWARD CITY - David Emmett Yanke, 65, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday May 10, 2019, at Metro Health Hospital in Grand Rapids.

He was born on July 19, 1953, in Lakeview, to Emmett and Marion (Ahnemiller) Yanke. He grew up in Amble. He graduated from Morley Stanwood High School in Morley in 1971. Dave proudly worked for 32 years as a machine operator at Hitachi Magnetics in Edmore.Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Marion; brother, Fred; and wife, Karen.

His hobbies included bowling (in his younger years), was a euchre enthusiast, watching Tigers baseball and WWE Wrestling. Most of all, he loved spending time with family. Especially, if it meant to catch a Tigers game at with his sister, Ruth, in Detroit, or visiting his daughter Melissa in Florida.

Dave is survived by his sister, Ruth Ann (Paul) Pollatz; his daughters, Melissa (Charles) Abraham, Amy (JR) Thomas and Penny Yanke; son, Jeffery (Jeni) Yanke; grandchildren, Jer'Monn, Tyler, Emma, Zequiel, Jasmine, Anna, Grace, James, Madisyn and Elaina.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Howard City, with visitation, fellowship and luncheon to follow at the church.

A private interment will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the Bethel Lutheran Church Benevolence Fund.