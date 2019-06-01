CHARLOTTE -- David "Larry" Foster, of Charlotte, an avid hunter and fisherman who could always find the best fishing hole, died May 25, 2019.

Larry, 79, was born April 25, 1940, in Lansing, to David and Agatha (Massey) Foster. He worked at General Motors on the line, retiring several years ago. Larry loved being outdoors, all of his favorite activities revolved around that, including: hunting, fishing, gold prospecting, traveling to Colorado, Canada, Alaska and Hawaii and even watching the Outdoor Channel on TV. He had a large collection of game trophies to enjoy while he was indoors.

Sixteen years ago, Larry had a change of heart and became a Christian, enjoying studying the Bible and praying with his wife, Barb, every day. Barb is comforted knowing she will see him again in heaven. Larry loved hugs and sharing his faith with others. Larry valued friendship, and if you were his friend, he let you know he loved you.

Larry is survived by his wife of almost 27 years, Barbara (Shaver) Foster; children, David (Connie) Foster, Martin (Kathy) Foster, Joe Wheeldon, William (Beverly) Stone, Michael (Elisabeth) Stone, Diane (John) Wiley and Toscha Klopp; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by daughter, Sonja Crabtree; his parents; and a brother and a sister.

Friends are encouraged to support Larry's family at visitation and memorial services. Memorial services will be at noon on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Pray Funeral Home in Charlotte, with Pastor Randy Royston officiating. Visitation is two hours prior to service, 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 14. An additional memorial service will be on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the son's house in Coral.

If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to New Hope Community Church. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of David "Larry" on his tribute page at prayfuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.