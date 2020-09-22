1/
David J. Hull
BIG RAPIDS — David J. Hull, 58, of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.

He was born Feb. 2, 1962, the son of Velma L. Hull. Velma passed away when David was only four years old and he was raised in Big Rapids by his maternal grandparents, Olive and Ezra Hull.

Even though David was born, with what some may see as physical disabilities, it did not stop him from doing the things he loved. He graduated from Big Rapids High School and then attended Ferris State University. He loved to hunt, he was a motocross rider, winning several trophy's and he worked maintenance at a golf course.

David is survived by his aunts and uncles; Carl and Laura Hull, of Fremont, Eugene E. Hull, of Big Rapids, Gordon and Barbara Hull, of South Haven, Floyd and Barbara Hull, of Kingsley, Laura Hull, of Mount Pleasant, Shirley Hull, of Mackinaw City; and many beloved cousins.

David was preceded in death by his mother, his maternal grandparents, aunt Charlotte Hull, two uncles, Bob Hull and Jim Hull and several cousins.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service is being planned for the spring with burial at Highland View Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in David's memory may do so to either the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society. Donors may obtain envelopes at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, where arrangements were made.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Sep. 22, 2020.
