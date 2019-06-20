SAGINAW -- David James Grable, 46, of Saginaw, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 17, 2019, at home.

He was born April 21, 1973, in Lansing, the son of Val and Mary (Fifield) Grable. He was raised in Barryton, and built houses in the Grand Rapids and Traverse City area. David loved to draw, and enjoyed woodworking, basketball (all sports, really) and video games. He was funny and was known to put a smile on your face no matter how bad the day was. David was a good father and trusted friend.

David is survived by two children, Rebecca (fiancÃ©, Joseph Call) Grable, of Saginaw, and Justin Grable, of Evart; their mother, Theresa Harvey; siblings, Dean (Sue) Grable, of Florida, Sherry (Tom) Pyrett, of Oklahoma, Lisa (Eric) Wakatani, of Arizona, Earl (Nikki) Grable, of Weidman, Teresa (Kenneth) Cope, of Clarksville, and Donna Grable, of Barryton; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Val Grable and Mary Lou Harper; one brother, Steve Grable; and a nephew, Cyle Rinckey.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton, with the family greeting friends one hour prior. Interment will follow at Flake Cemetery in Barryton.

Memorial contributions in David's name can be made to the Daggett Funeral Home for final expenses.

