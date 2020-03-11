David Lachlan Meads

FORTALEZA, Brazil -- David Lachlan Meads was born on Sept. 5, 1963, in Big Rapids, and died Feb. 26, 2020, in Fortaleza, Brazil after a brief illness.

He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Meads.

He leaves behind his mother, Marilyn Meads, of Big Rapids; his sister, Beth Meads Bennett (husband Daniel); his brother, Ross Meads (wife Carole), of Big Rapids; and seven nieces and nephews.

He also leaves behind his Brazilian family; including wife, Maria Graca Carneiro; stepchildren, Manuh (Etienio and, Duda (Nagila); and step-grandchildren, Jhonata, Lucas, Vitoria, Arthur and Maria Gloria.

David was a graduate of Fortaleza Academy and Cornerstone University. He was raised in Brazil and chose to be a resident there in 1995.

David's passions included refereeing soccer and teaching English as a second language. He was an official translator and was affectionately called "Professor Davi."

David was laid to rest on Feb. 27 in the land that he loved.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Mar. 11, 2020
