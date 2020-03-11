FORTALEZA, Brazil -- David Lachlan Meads was born on Sept. 5, 1963, in Big Rapids, and died Feb. 26, 2020, in Fortaleza, Brazil after a brief illness.

He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Meads.

He leaves behind his mother, Marilyn Meads, of Big Rapids; his sister, Beth Meads Bennett (husband Daniel); his brother, Ross Meads (wife Carole), of Big Rapids; and seven nieces and nephews.

He also leaves behind his Brazilian family; including wife, Maria Graca Carneiro; stepchildren, Manuh (Etienio and, Duda (Nagila); and step-grandchildren, Jhonata, Lucas, Vitoria, Arthur and Maria Gloria.

David was a graduate of Fortaleza Academy and Cornerstone University. He was raised in Brazil and chose to be a resident there in 1995.

David's passions included refereeing soccer and teaching English as a second language. He was an official translator and was affectionately called "Professor Davi."

David was laid to rest on Feb. 27 in the land that he loved.