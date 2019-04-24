REED CITY -- Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, David Lee Dahlstrom, of Reed City, passed away at Spectrum Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Grand Rapids on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was 90.

He was born Sept. 5, 1928, to Frank and Jennie (Duddles) Dahlstrom. David was employed at Miller Industries and Tubelite in Reed City until his retirement. David also painted many homes and churches in the area as his part-time job. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Melva Shook; sons, Leslie and Randy (Karen) Dahlstrom; daughters, Ann (Gary) Lockhart and Amy (David) Smith; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Jennie Dahlstrom; his wife, Eva (Dean), of 57 years; his son, Gary; brothers, Jack and Stanley; and sister and brother-in-law, Margarite and Stanley VanAntwerp.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Reed City. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Ashton Cemetery.