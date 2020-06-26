HERSEY -- David Russell Brownlee, 56, of Hersey, passed away June 22, 2020, in Reed City. He was born Nov. 25, 1963, in Sacramento, CA, to Russell and Gayle (Forsythe) Brownlee.

In his younger years, David enjoyed his time spent traveling around the country and living abroad as an Air Force brat under Russell's 20 years of dedicated service. After the Brownlee family settled in Hersey, in 1988, David soon put down roots in Reed City and started a family.

David is survived by his mother, Gayle Forsythe Brownlee; two daughters, Samantha (James) Hahn and Mallory (Thomas) Hoek, of Grand Rapids; one grandson, David Hoek; two siblings, Mark Brownlee and Susan (Thomas) Roberts; one nephew, Steven Roberts; and two nieces, Allison and Lauren Roberts.

He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents; his father, Russell; and his aunt, Lynne Poteau.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m, July 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City. Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. until time of service, on Saturday, July 11, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family humbly asks for donations to help cover funeral expenses.

The donation link is everloved.com/life-of/david-brownlee/donate/.