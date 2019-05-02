HOWARD CITY -- David Sleight, 78, of Howard City, passed away April 25, 2019, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

He was born July 15, 1940, in Lake City, the son of Ralph and Leona (Domer) Sleight. During his working years, he was a journeyman/lineman for Local No. 876 for a long time. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading Patrick McManus books, watching John Wayne movies, socializing, teaching card games to his grandkids, sailboats and talking about politics and religion. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.

In 1963, he married Sandra Sleight, who survives. Also surviving are one son, Clay Sleight, of Big Rapids; one daughter, Cally Sleight (David Sleight), of Morley; four grandsons, Levi Sleight and Wyatt (Lela) Berklund, of Howard City, Jason Sleight, of Montague, and Eugene Heiss, of Hart; two great-grandsons, Manny and Marshall Sleight; two brothers, John (Diane) Sleight and Bob Sleight; one sister, Loretta Shellenbarger; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Annabelle Sleight; and sisters, Marvel Kent and June Meir.

There will be a celebration of life from noon to 3 p.m. on May 4 at the Morley American Legion. Arrangements entrusted to the Heckman Funeral Home of Howard City.