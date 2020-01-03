MECOSTA -- David Wayne Remus, 45, of Mecosta, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 28, at McLaren Hospital in Mt. Pleasant. He was born Sept. 26, 1974, in Grand Rapids.

On Nov. 4, 2000, David married the love of his life, Cynthia (DeBarr). Together they welcomed into the world and raised their daughter, Kayla Marie, and son, David Jeffery.

His family was everything to him, and he loved nothing more than spending time with them. From coaching their athletic teams to teaching them to hunt and fish, from camping and boating to playing an impromptu game of kickball, David enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with the people he loved.

David was a graduate of Reed City High School (1992), after which he chose to serve our country as a specialist in the U.S. Army. During his military career, he earned many honors, including the expert marksmanship badge with grenade bar, the sharpshooter marksmanship badge with rifle bar, the air assault badge and the Army Good Conduct Medal. He served three years active duty and another five years in the Army reserves.

In 1999, David graduated from Ferris State University with a B.S. in plastics engineering. He built his career with the Parker Hannifin Corporation, serving many years as plant manager at Parker Fluid System Connections in Lakeview. His strong work ethic and his dedication to a job well done drove him to achievement and success.

Family members and friends were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from David throughout his lifetime: to remain calm in the face of difficulty; to always give your best effort; to do what's right, even when it's hard; and to lend a helping hand or give what you can when someone is in need. He was a man who held high values, and he enjoyed sharing his ideas with his children, nieces and nephews. We can all hold close in our hearts the lessons Dave so calmly and patiently taught us.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughter, Kayla; son, David; parents, David A. and Pamela J. Remus; sisters, Sheila Johnson and Lynda (Gavin) Remus; nephews, Jacob (Aftyn) Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Jeffery Johnson Bellrose and Dylan MacKenzie; nieces, Emmy MacKenzie and Mercy Remus; great-nieces, Lillian Johnson and Lennyn Johnson; father- and mother-in-law, Ernest and Mary Jane DeBarr; sister-in-law, Deana DeBarr; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Jack, and his brother, Jeffery S. Johnson.

A visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. A second visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Chippewa Hills/Reed City Schools Trap Shooting League.