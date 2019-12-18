RODNEY -- Dean A. Swarthout, 54, of Rodney, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

He was born May 27, 1965, in Grand Rapids, the son of Arvin and Jean (Burleson) Swarthout. Dean graduated from Rogers High School in Wyoming and then attended Grand Rapids Community College, where he earned his associate's degree.

Dean began his career in the tool and die industry and was employed at Big Rapids Products for the past 17 years.

He enjoyed golfing and hunting, but his favorite was spending time with friends and family and sunny days on the lake. Dean had a big heart and was a giving person who liked to be social.

He is survived by two children, Amanda (Chris) Glover, of Rockford, and Brad (Samantha) Swarthout, of Rodney; eight grandchildren, Scarlett, Abigail, Callie and Mason Glover and Brenden, Jace, Breeah and River Swarthout; his mother, Jean Swarthout; three siblings, Theresa Vander Lugt, of Wyoming, Gary (Dwayne Jackson) Swarthout, of Virginia, and Nancy McReynolds, of Rodney; and many nieces and nephews.

Dean was preceded in death by his father, Arvin Swarthout; sister, Karen Lam; brother-in-law, Jim Vander Lugt; and infant daughter, Amber.

Funeral services will take place 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.