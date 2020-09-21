NEWAYGO -- Deborah "Debbie" Romanowski, 69, of Newaygo, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was born Dec. 9,1950, in Toledo, Ohio, to Ralph and Barbara (Powell) Huffman.

Debbie was a kind woman that always gave more than she received. She was loving, caring and always looked at the positive qualities in anyone she met. Debbie was a unique woman with many different traits and skills. She will be deeply missed.

Debbie met her husband Mike in 1978, in Grand Rapids. On Feb. 27, 1982, they married in Whitneyville, Michigan.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Mike Romanowski; two sons, Brandon and Barry Boyd; three grandchildren, VanZant, Whitney and Andrew Barnett and their mother, Jessica Boyd; her mother, Barbara (Huffman) D'Emilio; and her three siblings, Vicki Huffman (Jack) Remelle, Mark (Connie) Huffman and Bruce (Cindy) Huffman; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Huffman.

A memorial service will be held Sept. 29, at Red Pine Bible Church, Kent City, MI 49330. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. with services at 11 a.m.