BIG RAPIDS -- Debra Ann Hagedorn, 60, of Big Rapids, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at an area care center.

Debra was preceded in death by her father, Noman H. Hagedorn, and her brother, Norman D. Hagedorn.

Debra enjoyed spending time with her friends, meeting new people and she loved animals.

Debra is survived by her children, Larry Bennett, Dawn Hogan and Courtney Wilberton. She also had several grandchildren.

Also surviving are her mother, Gloria Johnson; brother, Larry (Deborah) Hagedorn; sister-in-law, Robin Hagedorn; as well as several nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends.

A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Big Rapids. A church service prior to the celebration will start at 9:30 a.m., and all are welcome.

In lieu flowers, please donate to Immanuel Lutheran Church or a .