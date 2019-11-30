MORLEY -- Delores Elizabeth Couturier, 89, of Morley, passed away with her beloved family at her side on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her daughter's home in Morley.

She was born Oct. 7, 1930, in Suttons Bay, the daughter of Walter and Ellen (Swanson) Stowe. Delores graduated from Suttons Bay High School and later that year, on Oct. 16, 1948, married William J. Couturier on her family's farm. They made their home in Northport for 19 years, where they raised their family. Bill took a job for the Leelanau County Road Commission and Delores worked for Suttons Bay Public Schools, as a cook. Following retirement in June 1991, Bill and Delores moved to Morley.

Delores loved to cook and feed the birds -- and anything else that came to the feeder. She was a photographer at heart and made a photo album for every one of her immediate family members.

Delores' spirit and genuine heart will not be forgotten by the family she leaves to carry on her legacy, which includes: three children, Ronald (Eileen) Couturier, of New Jersey, Mazie (Henry "Ross") Normand, of Morley, and Alan Couturier, of Alabama; one brother, Douglas (Carol) Stowe, of Traverse City; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Couturier, in 2010; son, Barry Couturier; and a grandson, Taylor Couturier.

Funeral services will be held today, 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids with Pastor Frank Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Aetna Township Cemetery in Morley. The family will greet friends one hour prior to funeral services this morning, from 10 to 11 a.m.

