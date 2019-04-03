Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deloris Darlene Snead.

STANWOOD -- Deloris Darlene Snead, 76, of Stanwood, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 4, 2019.

She leaves to morn her husband, Ronald E.; and son, Jon D. III.

Dee, the daughter of Roscoe (Dewey) and Belle Green was born on Oct. 25, 1942, in Remus. She graduated from Remus Consolidated School and took a few college courses later.

Dee was employed by the State Department of Social Services. She enjoyed gardening, making floral arrangements, cooking and spending time with her family.

Survivors include Jon D. III; grandchildren, Jacob, Anthony, Sean, Halle and Trey; step-granddaughter, Kelsey; brothers, Grant (Dee) Green, Benjamin (Judy) Green, Terry (Connie) Green, Dewey Green and Edward (Deb) Green; sisters, Lillian (Bruce) Haywood, Josie (Dewey) Norman, Carol Smith and Betsy (Jimmy) Todd; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dee is preceded in death by a son, Ronald E. Snead Jr.; and her parents, Belle and Roscoe (Dewey) Green.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on April 20, 2019, at the Wheatland Township Hall in Remus.

Donations may be made in her honor to Dementia and Alzheimer's Foundation in her memory.