REED CITY -- Denise Adele Patterson, formerly of Reed City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Grand Rapids. She was 89.

Denise was born Dec. 6, 1930, in Goodrich, to Russell and Vera (Davenport) Van Avery and was raised in Holly. She was a 1948 graduate of Redford High School and later attended Eastern Michigan University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. Denise also attended Michigan State University and achieved a Master's Degree in Social Studies.

On Aug. 8, 1951, she was married, in Holly, to Russell Patterson, who passed away in 2008. Denise and Russell lived in San Diego, CA and Norfolk, VA while he was serving in the United States Navy.

The couple moved to the Lansing area in 1957, where Denise was employed with Michigan Bell as a customer representative. She was also employed for three years in Haslett as an English teacher before moving to the Reed City area. She was employed with the Reed City area schools as a middle school teacher from 1966 until her retirement in 1991.

Denise moved to the Grand Rapids area in 2005, where she lived for the remainder of her life.

Denise was known in Reed City as a school teacher and lifetime member of the Michigan Education Association and National Education Association, a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Reed City, and also a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church of Grand Rapids.

She is survived by her sons, Van (Janet) Patterson, Eugene (Ruth) Patterson, and Eric (Kathy) Patterson; her daughter, Roxanne (Bradley) Wymer; grandchildren, Jill (Brendan) Brophy, Scott Patterson, Jeff (Katie) Patterson, Morgan (Bradley) Floyd, Lauren Patterson, Kaleigh Patterson, Kristin Patterson, and Ashley Patterson; great grandchildren, Kiley, Liam, and Lily Brophy; and her daughter-in-law, Debra Patterson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Patterson; her son, Roger Patterson; parents, Russell and Vera Van Avery; and her sister, Dee Carlson.

Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 19, at the Woodland Cemetery in Reed City. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the United Methodist Church of Reed City.